Karpus Management Inc. Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 834,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after purchasing an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,699. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

