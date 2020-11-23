Karpus Management Inc. Has $15.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,372 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

