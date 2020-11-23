Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.18. 285,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

