Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 969,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,024 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

BTZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. 3,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

