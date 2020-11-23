Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.69. 25,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,019. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.