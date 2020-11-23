Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 17,632 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. 926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,174. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

