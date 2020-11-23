Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 149,455 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,085 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

