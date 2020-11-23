Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 1,490,597 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490,597 shares during the quarter. DWS Municipal Income Trust comprises about 1.5% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $41,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,431. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

