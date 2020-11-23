JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RTO. Barclays upped their price target on Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.40).

RTO stock opened at GBX 519.80 ($6.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.66. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.16.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

