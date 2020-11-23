JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Petrofac from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Petrofac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Petrofac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.