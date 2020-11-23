JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. AlphaValue cut Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $81.83.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

