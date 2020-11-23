JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.