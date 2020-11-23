JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPCGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco Comercial Português from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Comercial Português to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

