JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 250

Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

KGF stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.70) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 301.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.77. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

