JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $85.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $74.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after acquiring an additional 401,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 4.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

