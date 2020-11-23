JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinsei Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS SKLKY opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Shinsei Bank has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

