JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 190

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

Get Hunting PLC (HTG.L) alerts:

LON:HTG opened at GBX 176.80 ($2.31) on Friday. Hunting PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.47.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,498.04). Also, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,582.70).

About Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting PLC (HTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting PLC (HTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.