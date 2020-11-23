JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

