Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.