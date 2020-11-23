Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Boosted by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.77. 67,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.