John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,701.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WDGJF stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

