John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,701.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

WDGJF stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

