Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRNNF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GRNNF opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.