Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.46 ($74.66).

BN stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €52.50 ($61.76). 2,298,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.79.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

