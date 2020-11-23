Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.46 ($74.66).

BN stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €52.50 ($61.76). 2,298,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone S.A. has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.79.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

