JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Andra AP fonden’s 2nd Largest Position

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of JD traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $86.91. 301,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,821,135. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

