Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $103.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.