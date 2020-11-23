IWG’s (IWGFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on IWG in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

