iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Raised to $37.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,342,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

