Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $104,247.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,060.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

