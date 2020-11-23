Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

ISR opened at $0.36 on Friday. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 183,456 shares of company stock worth $95,397 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Isoray during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

