iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Reduced by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.94. 13,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,625. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $203.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

