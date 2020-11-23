iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,400,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $200.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,625. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $203.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day moving average is $181.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.