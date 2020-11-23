iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,832,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.85. 12,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,892. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.