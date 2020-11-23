iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,897,000 after buying an additional 984,374 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,116,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,531,000 after buying an additional 694,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,618,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after buying an additional 401,899 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 591,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,609. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

