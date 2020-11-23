iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.13. 24,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,218. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $216.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

