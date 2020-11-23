IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $12.75. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 185.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $3.571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 25.5%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

