Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Increased by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 4.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.33. 72,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,427. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.