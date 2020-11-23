Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by South State CORP.

South State CORP. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $291.39 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

