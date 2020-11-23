Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $137.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

