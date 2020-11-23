Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INUV. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

INUV opened at $0.36 on Friday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

