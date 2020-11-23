International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 lowered International Game Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.97. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Game Technology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

