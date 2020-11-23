Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $74.00 at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after buying an additional 253,076 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 768,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

