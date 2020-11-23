Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.54. 488,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

