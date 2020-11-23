Insider Selling: United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Chairman Sells $4,636,734.48 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

