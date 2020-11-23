Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CTO Sells $4,423,891.92 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $2,262,060.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $568,480.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $579,700.00.

SPT stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $134,000.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.