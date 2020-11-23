Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,460,900.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares in the company, valued at $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,598,450.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mimecast by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mimecast by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,622 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

