Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. 5,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Meritor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

