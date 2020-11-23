Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells $2,321,200.00 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00.
Medallia stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.71. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
