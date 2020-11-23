Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells $2,321,200.00 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00.

Medallia stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.71. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medallia by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.