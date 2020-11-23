Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Sells 3,415 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $247.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

