Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) CFO Sells $10,177,206.14 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exponent by 3.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.