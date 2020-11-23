Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Sells $7,046,176.50 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,580,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $154.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.23.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.